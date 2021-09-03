Go to the main site
    Russian official says jump in Covid infections possible in fall

    3 September 2021, 15:15

    VLADIVOSTOK. KAZINFORM - Russia’s head sanitary doctor Anna Popova has not ruled out the possibility that Russia will be hit by an influx of coronavirus infections in fall, TASS reports.

    «We always know that in fall when people return from their holidays, kids return to school, employees get together, and they not only exchange their holiday stories but also sometimes viruses and bacteria. <…> And this exchange of course leads to an increase in cases. In all working teams. It is usually seen in the middle of September. This is an annual increase but we are already used to it,» she said.

    Popova underlined that Covid will ensure its spread as a respiratory infection.

    «But again, only if we are not vaccinated,» she added.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
