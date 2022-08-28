Go to the main site
    Russian nationals actively registering their businesses in Atyrau region

    28 August 2022 09:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM More than 400 Russian nationals have registered their businesses in Atyrau region today. Yerlan Kazbekov, Chief of the Foreign Economic Affairs Unit of the region’s Entrepreneurship and Industrial Innovative Development Department, said at a briefing on Friday.

    According to him, Atyrau region has established trade relations with more than 50 states of the world. The major share of the commodities (food-stuffs, construction materials) is imported from Russia’s Astrakhan city. In turn, the region exports petroleum products, scrap and metal to the neighbor Russian region. «126 business owners from Russia have already visited the region since the year beginning. Among them are those who have opened branches of their companies and those who moved to our country for permanent residence. More than 400 Russian citizens have already registered their businesses in Atyrau region,» he noted.

    Atyrau region and the Russian side exchange experience in the field of healthcare, education and science, production and entrepreneurship, tourism and culture.

    «Recently, Atyrau and Astrakhan regions have entered into an agreement on water purification for industrial facilities and residential buildings,» Yerlan Kazbekov added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

