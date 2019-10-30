Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Russian late-night talk show with Dimash Kudaibergen to air on Oct 31

    30 October 2019, 09:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen will appear on Vecherniy Urgant, the Russian late-night talk show, hosted by Ivan Urgant this week, Kazinform reports.

    «We’ve wrapped up filming of Vecherniy Urgant talk show. Don’t miss the talk show on Thursday on Channel 1,» Dimash wrote on Instagram.

    Vecherniy Urgant is a Russian late-night talk show hosted by Ivan Urgant. The show made its debut on April 16, 2012 on Channel 1.

    Recall that earlier Dimash performed at Igor Krutoi’s show in NYC and paid a visit to the UN Headquarters where he met with Kazakhstani diplomats.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued