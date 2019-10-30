Russian late-night talk show with Dimash Kudaibergen to air on Oct 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen will appear on Vecherniy Urgant, the Russian late-night talk show, hosted by Ivan Urgant this week, Kazinform reports.

«We’ve wrapped up filming of Vecherniy Urgant talk show. Don’t miss the talk show on Thursday on Channel 1,» Dimash wrote on Instagram.

Vecherniy Urgant is a Russian late-night talk show hosted by Ivan Urgant. The show made its debut on April 16, 2012 on Channel 1.

Recall that earlier Dimash performed at Igor Krutoi’s show in NYC and paid a visit to the UN Headquarters where he met with Kazakhstani diplomats.