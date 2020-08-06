Go to the main site
    Russian hospital opens in Beirut

    6 August 2020, 22:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An air mobile hospital of the Russian Emergency Ministry’s Tsentrospas unit has begun operation in Beirut ravaged by a major explosion on Monday, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

    «At 15:00, the Russian Emergency Ministry Tsentrospas unit’s hospital opened for patient admission. It will work round the clock in case injured people are rushed in after being found under the rumble by rescuers and between 08:00 and 20:00 to receive patients on an ambulatory basis,» the ministry noted.

    Russian rescuers took less than 12 hours to deploy the hospital at a stadium near the emergency zone.

    Source: TASS

    Raushan Alzhanova

