Russian government rules to suspend all flights to foreign countries

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 March 2020, 13:35
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian government has instructed the Federal Air Transport Agency to suspend all regular and charter flights on March 27, except for flights aimed at bringing Russians home. The move followed the March 25 meeting of the government’s Coordination Council for the Prevention of the Coronavirus, TASS reported.

«Regular and charter flights from Russian airports to and from foreign airports are to be suspended starting at midnight on March 27, 2020, with the exception of flights aimed at bringing Russian nationals back from overseas… and flights carried out in accordance with the government’s decisions,» the government’s order reads.

By March 27, the Foreign Ministry will need to provide the Transport Ministry, the consumer watchdog, the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry and Aeroflot air carrier with the lists of Russians seeking to return home.

Russians unable to return to the country due to coronavirus restrictions, are recommended to take the necessary measures to protect their health and bear in mind that they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon return to Russia.


