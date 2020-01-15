Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russian government has resigned — PM

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 January 2020, 19:37
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian government has resigned, TASS reported.


