    Russian Foreign Minister visits Assumption Orthodox Cathedral in Nur-Sultan

    8 April 2021, 20:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Assumption Orthodox Cathedral in the city of Nur-Sultan as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Orthodox News Agency.

    Mr Lavrov visited the Museum at the Spiritual and Cultural Center of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Cathedral and made an entry in the Book of Honored Visitors.

    «(I am) impressed by the splendid exhibits of the Church Museum of History of Kazakhstan’s Metropolitan District, which play an invaluable part in preserving out common history, strengthening the foundation of the Russian-Kazakh friendship for the benefit of multinational people and ethnic and religious history,» reads his entry.

    Dean of the Astana Church District Archimandrite Sergiy showed the Russian foreign minister around the Museum and the construction project of the new church being under construction in the Kazakh capital.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

