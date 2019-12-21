Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Russian FM meets with outgoing Kazakh Ambassador in Moscow

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 December 2019, 11:56
Russian FM meets with outgoing Kazakh Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov met with outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov thanked Imangali Tasmagambetov for the work done during his tenure as the Kazakh Ambassador to Russia and invaluable contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia partnership.

Lavrov especially commended Tasmagambetov’s personal qualities and professionalism which helped facilitate important projects in various spheres of bilateral cooperation.

In conclusion, Sergei Lavrov wished Imangali Tasmagambetov the best and presented him with a memorable gift.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August