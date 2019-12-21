Russian FM meets with outgoing Kazakh Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov met with outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov thanked Imangali Tasmagambetov for the work done during his tenure as the Kazakh Ambassador to Russia and invaluable contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia partnership.

Lavrov especially commended Tasmagambetov’s personal qualities and professionalism which helped facilitate important projects in various spheres of bilateral cooperation.

In conclusion, Sergei Lavrov wished Imangali Tasmagambetov the best and presented him with a memorable gift.