Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Russian doctors in Uralsk to help fight COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 July 2020, 14:16
Russian doctors in Uralsk to help fight COVID-19

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Russian health workers are set to share their best practices with health specialists in West Kazakhstan region in two upcoming weeks, Kazinform reports.

It total, 32 leading health workers, including infectious disease specialists, critical care physicians, lung specialists and more, arrived from Russia to Kazakhstan on July 6 as part of the agreement between the governments of the two countries.

Of 32, five Russian health workers led by infectious disease specialist Pavel Gussev, traveled to West Kazakhstan region. They have already provided consultations to their Kazakhstani colleagues fighting the coronavirus infection in the region.

The Russian delegation is expected to stay in western Kazakhstan until August 2.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Oral  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty