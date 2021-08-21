Go to the main site
    Russian developer ready to launch clinical trials of nasal spray coronavirus vaccine

    21 August 2021, 14:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Researchers at Russia’s Gamaleya Center have completed pre-clinical trials of a nasal spray coronavirus vaccine and are ready to launch clinical trials, the center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

    «There has been serious progress made in terms of the nasal spray vaccine, pre-clinical trials are over. We are ready to move on to clinical trials,» he said. According to Gintsburg, the nasal spray vaccine consists of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

    The Gamaleya Center’s director said earlier that clinical trials could begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and the vaccine was expected to be approved in 2022.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
