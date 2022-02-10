Go to the main site
    Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy – Tokayev

    10 February 2022, 21:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Given the huge potential of mutual cooperation mutual desire to strengthen political, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties has been confirmed,» said Tokayev during a joint statement for media reps following the talks.

    According to the Kazakh Head of State, the sides agreed to maintain the positive trend in mutual trade.

    «It is true that despite the quarantine measures the highest result in trade was reached last year - $21bn. Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy. The total amount of investment succeeded $17bn,» said the Kazakh President.

    Notably, today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held high-level talks considering the prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between the countries in Moscow.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

