Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Russian Cabinet approves draft free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Serbia

    10 October 2019, 12:59

    MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the draft free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia.

    The relevant decree dated October 7 was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

    «To approve the draft free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member-states and the Republic of Serbia, presented by the Ministry of Economic Development and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and the Serbian side,» the document says.

    The agreement is planned for signing at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published