Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russian Cabinet approves draft free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Serbia

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 October 2019, 12:59
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the draft free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia.

The relevant decree dated October 7 was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

«To approve the draft free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member-states and the Republic of Serbia, presented by the Ministry of Economic Development and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and the Serbian side,» the document says.

The agreement is planned for signing at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Eurasian Economic Union  
