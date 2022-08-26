Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia values good-neighborly relations with Kazakhstan - Mishustin
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan), Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met his Russian colleague Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Alikhan Smailov noted that both countries enjoy traditionally high level of the bilateral interaction in all range of interstate ties.

The Kazakh Prime Minister believes that Kazakhstan and Russia should continue consistent joint work with the consideration of mutual interests.

«Russia is our major trade and economic partner. In 2021, mutual commodity turnover rose by one-third and hit record high of $24.2bln. The first half of 2022 was also notable for a 5% trade rise,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In turn, Mikhail Mishustin noted that Russia values good-neighborly relations and friendship with Kazakhstan.

«We see good prospects for the implementation of joint import substitution programmes. There are good conditions for the launch of strategic projects in such fields as industry, energy, engineering, transport infrastructure, peaceful atom and digitalization. These issues are constantly on our agenda,» Mishustin added.

The sides discussed the issues of supply of commodities required for industrial cooperation, transit of Kazakhstan’s raw materials, unhampered export of goods as well as gasification of northern and eastern regions and the CPC activity.


