    Russia to resume flights to and from another eight countries on June 10

    1 June 2021, 12:12

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia will resume regular flights to and from Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco and Croatia, as well as charter flights to Albania, on June 10, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Monday.

    «Following today’s discussions and taking into account the coronavirus situation in certain countries, the crisis center has decided to resume flights to and from the following countries on a mutual basis: Austria (Moscow-Vienna, two flights a week), Hungary (Moscow-Budapest, two flights a week), Lebanon (Moscow-Beirut, one flight a week), Luxembourg (Moscow-Luxembourg, one flight a week), Mauritius (Moscow-Port Louis, two flights a week), Morocco (Moscow-Rabat, two flights week), Croatia (Moscow-Zagreb, two flights a week),» the statement reads, TASS reports.

    Besides, a weekly charter flight will operate between Moscow and Albania’s capital of Tirana.

    Russia has so far resumed flights to and from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Venezuela, Greece, Germany, Singapore, Serbia, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Cuba and the Seychelles. On May 25, Russia resumed flights to and from Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

