Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Russia to quit ISS after 2024: space chief

    27 July 2022 08:18

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia has decided to leave the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 and will start building a Russian one by that time, said Yury Borisov, director general of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    «We will focus on creating a Russian orbital station. Nor will we forget about space research,» he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a working meeting.

    As for the current international cooperation projects aboard the ISS, Roscosmos will certainly meet its obligations before partners, said Borisov, who was appointed the Roscosmos head earlier this month.

    The future of the Russian manned space program should primarily hinge on a well-thought-out plan, he told Putin without disclosing details.

    Photo: Kremlin.ru
    # Russia #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Russia records 9,560 daily COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
    Russia records 10,824 daily COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths — crisis center
    Russia records 11,422 daily COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association