Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia to quit ISS after 2024: space chief
27 July 2022 08:18

Russia to quit ISS after 2024: space chief

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia has decided to leave the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 and will start building a Russian one by that time, said Yury Borisov, director general of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

«We will focus on creating a Russian orbital station. Nor will we forget about space research,» he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a working meeting.

As for the current international cooperation projects aboard the ISS, Roscosmos will certainly meet its obligations before partners, said Borisov, who was appointed the Roscosmos head earlier this month.

The future of the Russian manned space program should primarily hinge on a well-thought-out plan, he told Putin without disclosing details.


Photo: Kremlin.ru




Related news
Russia reveals rise in daily COVID cases and deaths
Kazakhstan observes sugar supply disruptions in regions
Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Read also
Lufthansa ground staff strike for higher pay amid inflation
COVID-19 has killed more Brazil kids than 14 diseases did in 10 years
M7.0 quake jolts northern Philippines, 4 dead
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
Wildlife smoke stops Florence airport flights
N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 50: state media
COVID-19 kills 41 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Popular
1 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
2 Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
3 Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
4 Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
5 Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive