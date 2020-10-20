Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia to produce about 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by end-October

    20 October 2020, 15:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia will produce around 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by the end of October, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel, TASS reports.

    «We plan to reach around 300,000 doses [of vaccine] by the end of the month,» he said.

    Earlier Manturov said that Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine production would gradually rise from 800,000 doses in November to 15 mln doses next spring.

    On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It underwent clinical trials in June and July. Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said earlier that Russia had received applications from 20 countries for supply of 1 bln doses of the vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published