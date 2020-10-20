Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia to produce about 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by end-October

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 October 2020, 15:45
Russia to produce about 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by end-October

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia will produce around 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by the end of October, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel, TASS reports.

«We plan to reach around 300,000 doses [of vaccine] by the end of the month,» he said.

Earlier Manturov said that Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine production would gradually rise from 800,000 doses in November to 15 mln doses next spring.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It underwent clinical trials in June and July. Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said earlier that Russia had received applications from 20 countries for supply of 1 bln doses of the vaccine.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region