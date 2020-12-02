Go to the main site
    Russia to present Sputnik V vaccine at UN

    2 December 2020, 15:15

    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will present the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus at the UN headquarters, Russia’s UN mission spokesman Fedor Strzhizhovskiy told reporters, TASS reports.

    The presentation will be held in the virtual format. It will begin on Wednesday, at 09:30 local time (17:30 Moscow time).

    In his speech to the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to supply the Russian vaccine for voluntary vaccination of the UN personnel.

    Two domestically-developed anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. One of them, Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the other one, Epivaccorona, was developed by the Vector Center. Another one, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is expected to be registered soon.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19
