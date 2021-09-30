Russia stands ready to help Kazakhstan build nuclear power plants - Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to help Kazakhstan build and maintain atomic power stations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that Russia looks closely at the plans of neighboring countries, friends, and allies, including Kazakhstan, regarding atomic energy development, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Kazakhstani partners to provide help and support in building and maintaining atomic power stations in case such decisions will be made. He also added that such a proposal was put forward taking into account the statements made by the Kazakh President.

Putin also talked about the creation of a new entire sector, including training specialists at Russian universities in new professions related to the use of atomic energy.

«The impact of atomic power plants on the air is negligible. Russian specialists are working on steady reduction of the pressure on the atmosphere, refining technologies, implementing effective gas treatment installations. So, I’d like to repeat that Russia and Kazakhstan have huge prospects for joint work in the environment and «green» growth field,» concluded Putin, expressing his expectation that all regions of the two countries will join.



