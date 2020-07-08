Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to fight COVID-19

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2020, 12:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a plane with humanitarian aid to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

According to the ministry’s press service, the aid plane from the Russian Federation arrived in the Kazakh capital on July 8 in continuation of the agreements on fight against COVID-19 between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin.

The plane contains medical masks, protective gear and pharmaceuticals. Russia is slated to send several more aid planes to Kazakhstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan has extended its profound gratitude to the Government and fraternal people of Russia for support in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that a group of doctors from Russia had arrived in Kazakhstan on July 6.

