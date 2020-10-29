Go to the main site
    Russia sees new record high of 17,717 daily coronavirus cases

    29 October 2020, 16:53

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 17,717 in the past day, a record high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    The country’s total case tally grew to 1,581,693. The average growth rate climbed to 1.1%.

    The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.4%) and the Republic of Dagestan (0.5%).

    Over the past 24 hours, some 4,906 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 758 in St. Petersburg, 514 in the Moscow Region, 386 in Nizhny Novgorod Region and 319 in Arkhangelsk Region.

    Currently, 368,351 people are ill in Russia.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

