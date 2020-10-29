Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia sees new record high of 17,717 daily coronavirus cases

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2020, 16:53
Russia sees new record high of 17,717 daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 17,717 in the past day, a record high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

The country’s total case tally grew to 1,581,693. The average growth rate climbed to 1.1%.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.4%) and the Republic of Dagestan (0.5%).

Over the past 24 hours, some 4,906 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 758 in St. Petersburg, 514 in the Moscow Region, 386 in Nizhny Novgorod Region and 319 in Arkhangelsk Region.

Currently, 368,351 people are ill in Russia.

Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region