Russia sees new high of over 25,400 daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZIFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases in the past day rose by 25,487, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, and the total case tally reached 2,187,990, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

The previous high of 25,173 coronavirus cases was confirmed on November 23. The average growth rate rose from 1.1% to 1.2%.

Moscow reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the city’s total case tally rose to 577,177. St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, confirmed 3,669 new COVID-19 cases, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. The city’s caseload climbed to 111,133.

Some 1,022 new cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 453 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 391 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 356 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 351 in the Republic of Karelia.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region, Dagestan, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), the Republics of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria and Mari El (0.7%).

Currently, some 464,436 people are undergoing treatment in Russia



