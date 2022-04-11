Go to the main site
    Russia sees 11,800 new COVID cases, but still record low since June 10

    11 April 2022, 18:49

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,855 over the past day to 18,007,915, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since June 10, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.07%.

    As many as 1,390 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 31 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,457 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 589 over the past day versus 742 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,749,020, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 609 over the past day versus 617 a day earlier, reaching 1,508,489.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 248 over the past day versus 259 a day earlier, reaching 371,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    The daily death toll was the lowest since November 2, 2020, when 238 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 26,755 over the past day, reaching 17,239,857, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.7% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 29,372 patients recovered.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
