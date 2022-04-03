Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s weekly COVID-19 cases down by 25% compared to last week

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 April 2022, 15:30
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of detected coronavirus infections in Russia continues to decrease, this week it is 25.5% less than during the previous week, according to TASS’ calculations based on data by the anti-coronavirus crisis center, TASS reports.

Since March 28 through April 3, the country documented 134,124 new infections. On Sunday, the crisis center reported 16,828 new infections which is the lowest since January 10.

The number of COVID-related hospitalizations has also decreased. This week, 24,188 of those infected were hospitalized which is also 25% fewer than the previous week’s figures.

The mortality due to the coronavirus infection nationwide is at the lowest level since 2020. Over a week, the crisis center recorded 2,357 fatalities (21.3% fewer). The lethality indicator remained the same at 2.07%.

The number of recoveries continues to decrease. This week, 310,796 patients have been discharged which is 43% fewer than during the previous week. The share of recoveries has reached 93.8% of the total number of infections, the highest during the entire pandemic.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
