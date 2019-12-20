Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Russia's Transneft pays compensation to 14 Kazakhstani oil companies for substandard crude oil

    20 December 2019, 09:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the agreements signed between Transneft PSJC and KazTransOil JSC, which is acting on behalf of Kazakhstani oil companies on the issue of compensation for shipping substandard oil in the port of Ust-Luga, Transneft PJSC paid compensation to 14 Kazakhstani oil companies, the company informs on its website.

    As it was previously reported, an emergency in the system of Transneft's trunk oil pipelines caused by the presence of high concentrations of organochlorine compounds in the transported oil occurred in April-May 2019, which led to the shipment of substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in the port of Ust-Luga. KazTransOil JSC is a National Main Oil Pipeline Operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company is a part of NC KazMunaiGas JSC Group. The Company owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with total length of 5.4 thousand km. Production facilities of KazTransOil JSC are located in Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company provides oil transportation to Kazakhstani oil refineries and for export in 5 directions: by Atyrau-Samara and Kazakhstan-China pipelines, transshipment to tankers in the port of Aktau, transshipment to rail tanks, transshipment to the CPC system.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador