Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Russia's Transneft pays compensation to 14 Kazakhstani oil companies for substandard crude oil

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 December 2019, 09:55
Russia's Transneft pays compensation to 14 Kazakhstani oil companies for substandard crude oil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the agreements signed between Transneft PSJC and KazTransOil JSC, which is acting on behalf of Kazakhstani oil companies on the issue of compensation for shipping substandard oil in the port of Ust-Luga, Transneft PJSC paid compensation to 14 Kazakhstani oil companies, the company informs on its website.

As it was previously reported, an emergency in the system of Transneft's trunk oil pipelines caused by the presence of high concentrations of organochlorine compounds in the transported oil occurred in April-May 2019, which led to the shipment of substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in the port of Ust-Luga. KazTransOil JSC is a National Main Oil Pipeline Operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company is a part of NC KazMunaiGas JSC Group. The Company owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with total length of 5.4 thousand km. Production facilities of KazTransOil JSC are located in Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company provides oil transportation to Kazakhstani oil refineries and for export in 5 directions: by Atyrau-Samara and Kazakhstan-China pipelines, transshipment to tankers in the port of Aktau, transshipment to rail tanks, transshipment to the CPC system.

Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires