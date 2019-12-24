Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East

KHABAROVSK. KAZINFORM A Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jet crashed in a forest area in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory on Tuesday, Komsomolsk-on-Amur city administration source told TASS.

«The fighter jet crashed in taiga forest, far from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, during trials. The pilot ejected,» an administration official said.

The pilot was not injured in the accident.

The source said the Sukhoi Su-57 (also known as T-50 or PAK FA) fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft crashed during manufacturer’s trials.

According to the Eastern Military District’s press service, none of military units in the region have Su-57 fighter jets in service.

A special commission has been established to investigate the causes of the Su-57 fighter jet crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation informed TASS.

The corporation confirmed that a Su-57 fighter jet had crashed today in Komsomolsk-on-Amur during a test flight 111 km away from the base airfield.

The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter is designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The aircraft develops supersonic cruising speed, carries armament inside its fuselage, features stealth coating and the latest onboard equipment.