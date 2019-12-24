Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 December 2019, 14:45
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East

KHABAROVSK. KAZINFORM A Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jet crashed in a forest area in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory on Tuesday, Komsomolsk-on-Amur city administration source told TASS.

«The fighter jet crashed in taiga forest, far from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, during trials. The pilot ejected,» an administration official said.

The pilot was not injured in the accident.

The source said the Sukhoi Su-57 (also known as T-50 or PAK FA) fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft crashed during manufacturer’s trials.

According to the Eastern Military District’s press service, none of military units in the region have Su-57 fighter jets in service.

A special commission has been established to investigate the causes of the Su-57 fighter jet crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation informed TASS.

The corporation confirmed that a Su-57 fighter jet had crashed today in Komsomolsk-on-Amur during a test flight 111 km away from the base airfield.

The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter is designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The aircraft develops supersonic cruising speed, carries armament inside its fuselage, features stealth coating and the latest onboard equipment.

Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region