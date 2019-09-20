Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Russia’s State Duma OKs convention on legal status of the Caspian

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 September 2019, 11:56
Russia’s State Duma OKs convention on legal status of the Caspian

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – On September 19 a plenary session of Russia’s State Duma has ratified the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Caspian Sea has significant geopolitical, trade and economic as well as strategic importance», noted Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

According to Mr. Volodin, the coastal countries of the Caspian Sea showed consistency in their decisions, desire for an equal dialogue and fair use of the region’s resources.

Since 1996, a special working group has been involved in the development of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian Five Countries (Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan).

The Convention was signed on August 12, 2018 in the city of Aktau by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia. The document contains provisions that fix the regime of shipping and the collective use of the Caspian Sea, the mechanisms for establishing the boundaries of territorial waters and fishing zones, delimiting the bottom and bowels of the Caspian Sea into sectors. In addition, the Convention determines the conditions for laying undersea cables and pipelines and other issues of collaboration between coastal states.

The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is not limited in time. Kazakhstan ratified the Convention on January 31, 2019.


Caspian countries   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet