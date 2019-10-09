Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Russia’s state commission greenlights Proton rocket’s launch with 2 foreign satellites

    9 October 2019, 16:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s state commission has made a decision on the readiness of a Proton-M carrier rocket for its scheduled launch with two foreign satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Wednesday, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on its Twitter.

    «The state commission has made a decision on the readiness of the Proton-M carrier rocket for its fueling and launch scheduled for 1:17 p.m. Moscow time,» the federal space agency said, TASS reports.

    The Proton-M carrier rocket with a Breeze-M booster, which is set to deliver the European Eutelsat-5WB and the US MEV-1, will blast off from site No. 200 at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan.

    International Launch Services Company signed a contract for this launch in 2016. Initially, the liftoff was scheduled for September 30, 2019 but was delayed due to the need to hold further tests of the booster’s control system. A source in the domestic space industry explained to TASS that the launch was delayed because the US satellite was attached incorrectly to the upper stage.

    Roscosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin confirmed to reporters that a problem linked with the interface between the Russian control system and the satellites’ electronics was the cause of the launch’s delay. On September 27, the state commission made a decision to reschedule the launch for October 9.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Baikonur World News Space Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events