Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Russia’s Sputnik V is world’s safest Covid vaccine, says RDIF CEO

    9 December 2021, 17:48

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the safest and the most effective vaccine in the world, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Izvestia daily that came out on Thursday.

    «The latest data indicate that it is the best, the most effective and safest vaccine in the world,» he said, TASS reports.

    As an example, he cited a study conducted in Hungary. It demonstrated that Sputnik V’s efficacy is 98% «It is the highest figure. It means that people inoculated with Sputnik V are protected against death from the coronavirus infection by 130 times better than those unvaccinated. It is the highest level of protection among the five vaccines that were studied,» he said.

    He also noted that Sputnik V’s efficacy lasts for a longer time as compared with other vaccines and it causes much lesser side effects.

    Dmitried also said that Sputnik V is highly effective against new coronavirus mutations.

    «As of today, Sputnik has demonstrated the highest efficacy among all other vaccines against genome mutations. So, there are no serious grounds to doubt Sputnik’s high efficacy against new mutations,» he said, adding that the Gamaleya Institute, the vaccine developer, is studying the new Omicron strain and will release its findings in two weeks.

    He also said that in case of the emergence of new infectious agents, Sputnik’s platform can be adapted quite swiftly and the production of a new vaccine may be launched in two to three months.

    Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 20, 2020 to become the world’s first officially recognized coronavirus vaccine. By today, its has been approved for use in 71 world nations.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning