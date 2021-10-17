Go to the main site
    Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan

    17 October 2021, 10:55

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The reentry module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, carrying cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, TASS reports.

    Rescuers are currently approaching the capsule to help crew members leave it. The actress and the film director arrived to the ISS on October 5 and spent 12 days in orbit. Novitsky’s space mission began on April 9.

    Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

    Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were supposed to be filmed in the orbit.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

