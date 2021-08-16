Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s Soyuz-2 carrier rocket sent to Baikonur for launch of Prichal module to ISS

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 August 2021, 20:43
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two Soyuz-2 rockets have been sent from the Progress Space Rocket Center to the Baikonur spaceport and one of the carriers is set to deliver Russia’s new Prichal module to the International Space Station (ISS), the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Monday.

«Two Soyuz-2 carrier rockets have been sent from the Progress Space Rocket Center to the Baikonur Cosmodrome. They are designated for launches under the Russian program of the International Space Station: for the Progress MS space freighter at stage 1a and for the Progress M-UM spacecraft with the nodal module [Prichal] at stage 1b,» Roscosmos said on its Twitter, TASS reports.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier announced that the launch of the nodal module was scheduled for November 24 this year. The Prichal module will boost the potential of Russian spaceships, including the new Oryol lunar spacecraft, to dock with the space station, he explained.

The Prichal nodal module is set to dock to Russia’s Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module that parked at the International Space Station on July 29. The Roscosmos chief earlier told journalists at the Flight Control Center that the state commission would analyze the problems that had emerged during the docking of the Nauka research lab with the ISS and take them into account during the launch of the nodal module in the fall.


Baikonur   Space exploration    Russia    Space   Baikonur space center   Kazakhstan  
