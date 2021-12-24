Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 25,000 for first time since Oct 1

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,703 to 10,343,353 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

New daily cases were below 25,000 for the first time since October 1. Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.

In particular, 2,117 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,270 in the Moscow region, 600 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 581 in the Krasnodar region and 580 in the Perm region.

There are currently 860,705 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 998 to 302,269 in the past 24 hours.

Daily coronavirus deaths were below 1,000 for the first time since October 18. According to data from the crisis center, 2.92% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 57 fatalities were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 55 in St. Petersburg, 39 in the Voronezh region, 36 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 41,213 over the past day. Daily recoveries were above 40,000 for the fourth consecutive day. In total, since the onset of the pandemic 9,180,379 people recovered from the infection.

According to data from the crisis center, 88.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,704 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, some 2,087 people recovered in the Moscow Region, 1,187 recoveries were confirmed in the Voronezh Region, 1,118 - in the Rostov Region, 1,084 - in the Irkutsk Region.



