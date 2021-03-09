Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 10,000 for first time since October 3

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 March 2021, 17:46
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 9,445 to 4,342,747 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The number of daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 for the first time since October 3, TASS reports.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.22%.

The rate is the lowest in the Altai region (0.01%) and the Tuva region (0.03%).

In particular, 941 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 523 in the Moscow region, 373 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 262 in the Rostov region and 260 in the Voronezh region.


