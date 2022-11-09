Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin had a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region Aleksandr Uss. The sides discussed the ways of further interaction, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

As Serik Zhumangarin noted, Kazakhstan aims at expanding the interregional cooperation with the Russian Federation.

In the first half of 2022, foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Krasnoyarsk region made $75 217.7 which is 77.7% higher against the same period in 2020. As many as 200 enterprises of Krasnoyarsk region have established trade relations with Kazakhstan. In August 2022, Kazakhstan’s Akmola region and administration of Krasnoyarsk region agreed on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific and humanitarian spheres.

The sides agreed that both countries have great potential for strengthening the ties in various spheres.

In turn, Governor of Krasnoyarsk region Alexander Uss expressed interest in search for new sales markets and alternative logistics routes for the Russian export. He invited Kazakhstani businessmen to cooperate in aluminum, timber processing, machine-building, agriculture, food industry, wood processing and chemical sector.





Photo: primeminister.kz











