Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Russia’s Kovalev loses fight with Mexico’s Alvarez

    3 November 2019, 14:34

    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM Russia’s Sergey Kovalev has lost the fight against Mexico’s Saul (Canelo) Alvarez for the WBO light heavyweight title, organizers told TASS.

    In the 12 round fight that was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, in the 11th round Alvarez knocked out Kovalev taking away the belt, TASS reports.

    Kovalev failed to defend the WBO world title for the second time. The Russian could have met Alvarez earlier, but rejected his offer, since he had already planned a fight against British challenger Anthony Yarde in Chelyabinsk on August 24. Then, the Russian boxer defended the belt winning the fight against Yarde by technical knockout.

    Alvarez became the world champion in the fourth weight category. Previously, he became the strongest in the weight categories up to 69.9 kg, up to 72.6 kg and up to 76.2 kg.

    This fight was the third for the Mexican boxer under a contract with the DAZN streaming service for a record $365 million for world sports, which he signed in October last year. The agreement is designed for 11 fights until 2023.

    Currently, two Russians hold world titles: Dmitry Bivol (WBA super champion belt, weight up to 79.38 kg) and Arthur Beterbiev (IBF, weight up to 79.38 kg).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Russia Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis
    Kazakh Sagandykova strolls into W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals
    Astana’s Cees Bol sixth in Prologue ZLM Tour
    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published