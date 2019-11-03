Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s Kovalev loses fight with Mexico’s Alvarez

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 November 2019, 14:34
LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM Russia’s Sergey Kovalev has lost the fight against Mexico’s Saul (Canelo) Alvarez for the WBO light heavyweight title, organizers told TASS.

In the 12 round fight that was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, in the 11th round Alvarez knocked out Kovalev taking away the belt, TASS reports.

Kovalev failed to defend the WBO world title for the second time. The Russian could have met Alvarez earlier, but rejected his offer, since he had already planned a fight against British challenger Anthony Yarde in Chelyabinsk on August 24. Then, the Russian boxer defended the belt winning the fight against Yarde by technical knockout.

Alvarez became the world champion in the fourth weight category. Previously, he became the strongest in the weight categories up to 69.9 kg, up to 72.6 kg and up to 76.2 kg.

This fight was the third for the Mexican boxer under a contract with the DAZN streaming service for a record $365 million for world sports, which he signed in October last year. The agreement is designed for 11 fights until 2023.

Currently, two Russians hold world titles: Dmitry Bivol (WBA super champion belt, weight up to 79.38 kg) and Arthur Beterbiev (IBF, weight up to 79.38 kg).

