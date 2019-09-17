Go to the main site
    Russia’s Khrunichev center to make 11 Proton-M rockets before their production stops

    17 September 2019, 13:54

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s Khrunichev Center will manufacture 11 more Proton-M carrier rockets before their production is stopped and the project is closed, the center’s Director General Alexei Varochko told TASS on Tuesday.

    «According to the current plan, the Khrunichev Center is to manufacture 11 rockets, four of them are already in production, seven more will be ready in 2020-2021,» he said.

    Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on the sidelines of the forum Army-2018 that the manufacturing of Proton-M rockets will cease in 2020-2021. The rockets will be in use until 2025. All subsequent launches will be carried out by the Angara family of rockets, because it is more environmentally friendly.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Space exploration
