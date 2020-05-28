Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Russia’s future space observatory to be able to search for other civilizations — Roscosmos

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 May 2020, 20:33
Russia’s future space observatory to be able to search for other civilizations — Roscosmos

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s proposed scientific satellite Millimetron (also known as Spektr-M), whose main task will be to conduct research into the early days of the Universe, will also be searching for traces of engineering activity by extraterrestrial civilizations, if they ever existed or do exist, the executive director of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos for research programs and science, Alexander Bloshenko, told TASS in an interview.

The probe capable of operating in the millimeter and infrared wave bands will be launched to the Lagranian point L2 after 2025, TASS reports.

«On the list of Millimetron’s most remarkable and thrilling tasks will be to probe into the early stages of the evolution of the Universe, the emergence of the first stars and galaxies, physical processes inside active galactic nuclei (AGN) within the event horizons of supermassive black holes, the cosmological parameters of the Universe and search for traces of life and even possible astro-engineering activity in the Universe,» Bloshenko said.

The Spektr-M will be equipped with extra-sensitive research equipment, including a unique 10-meter mirror system with combined passive-active cooling to temperatures close to the absolute zero. This will ensure extra-high sensitivity and resolution of measurements.

Taking part in Russia’s Millimetron program are scientists and engineers from Italy, China, South Korea, France and Sweden.

The use of the Spektr-M observatory in the interferometric mode in combination with ground telescopes and, in the longer term, with space telescopes will allow for achieving an angular resolution thousands of times greater than any ground systems are capable of.


Space exploration    Russia    World News   Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region