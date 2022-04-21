Go to the main site
    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 8,900 — crisis center

    21 April 2022, 16:50

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,875 over the past day to 18,110,861, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

    As many as 2,928 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.95% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,017 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 616 over the past day versus 749 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,755,591, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 579 over the past day versus 611 a day earlier, reaching 1,514,564.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,182 over the past day, reaching 17,414,182, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.3% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 16,200 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 197 over the past day, reaching 374,368, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    For the first time since October 19, 2020, the country records less than 200 daily COVID deaths. A day earlier 223 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
