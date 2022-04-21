Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 8,900 — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2022, 16:50
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 8,900 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,875 over the past day to 18,110,861, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 2,928 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.95% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,017 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 616 over the past day versus 749 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,755,591, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 579 over the past day versus 611 a day earlier, reaching 1,514,564.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,182 over the past day, reaching 17,414,182, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.3% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 16,200 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 197 over the past day, reaching 374,368, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

For the first time since October 19, 2020, the country records less than 200 daily COVID deaths. A day earlier 223 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital