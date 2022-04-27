Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 7,700

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2022, 19:17
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,705 over the past day to 18,159,600, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.04%.

As many as 2,986 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 5.54% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 36 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 3,161 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 760 over the past day versus 378 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,759,014, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 510 over the past day versus 467 a day earlier, reaching 1,517,882.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,477 over the past day, reaching 17,506,859, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 11,899 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 163 over the past day, reaching 375,400, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 176 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


