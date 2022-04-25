Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 7,700, a new low since May 6

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,651 over the past day to 18,144,788, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since May 6, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.04%.

As many as 1,112 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 17.75% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 56 regions, while in 22 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,352 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 455 over the past day versus 584 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,757,876, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 543 over the past day versus 587 a day earlier, reaching 1,516,905.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,855 over the past day, reaching 17,483,483, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 10,508 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 159 over the past day, reaching 375,061, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The country records the lowest COVID-19 death toll since October 12, 2020.

A day earlier, 168 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.