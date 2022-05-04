Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 5,100

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,093 over the past day to 18,206,167, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 1,398 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 38 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,441 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 282 over the past day versus 250 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,762,019, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 328 over the past day versus 356 a day earlier, reaching 1,520,836.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,664 over the past day, reaching 17,569,936, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.5% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 7,052 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 129 over the past day, reaching 376,421, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 125 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.