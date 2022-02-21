Go to the main site
    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 152,337, a new low since February 2 — crisis center

    21 February 2022, 17:49

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 152,337, a new low since February 2, over the past day to 15,522,756, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.99%.

    As many as 8,835 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 14.8% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 53 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 31 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region.

    A day earlier as many as 10,372 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

    Moscow daily cases

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,997 over the past day versus 6,388 a day earlier, reaching 2,669,186.

    The growth rate hit 0.18%.

    Some 83 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 84 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 40,698, the crisis center reports.

    As many as 12,622 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, and the recoveries hit 2,431,079.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 735 over the past day versus 745 a day earlier, reaching 346,235.

    The number of daily COVID deaths exceeds 700 over the past week.

    The average mortality rate went down to 2.23%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 127,494 over the past day, reaching 12,492,732.

    A day earlier some 147,296 patients recovered.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 80.5% of the total number of those infected.

    As many as 2,683,789 patients are undergoing treatment.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
