Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 135,172, a new low since February 1 — crisis center

    22 February 2022, 18:17

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 135,172, over the past day to 15,657,928, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since February 1. In relative terms, it reached 0.87%.

    As many as 17,294 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 95.7% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 76 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 9 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center.

    Moscow daily cases

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,250 over the past day versus 4,997 a day earlier.

    Some 85 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 83 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 40,783, the crisis center reports.

    As many as 12,820 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, and the recoveries hit 2,443,899.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 796 over the past day to 347,031.

    A day earlier 735 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate went down to 2.22%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 164,293 over the past day, reaching 12,657,025.

    A day earlier some 127,494 patients recovered.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 80.8% of the total number of those infected.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning