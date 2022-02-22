Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 135,172, a new low since February 1 — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2022, 18:17
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 135,172, over the past day to 15,657,928, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since February 1. In relative terms, it reached 0.87%.

As many as 17,294 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 95.7% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 76 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 9 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,250 over the past day versus 4,997 a day earlier.

Some 85 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 83 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 40,783, the crisis center reports.

As many as 12,820 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, and the recoveries hit 2,443,899.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 796 over the past day to 347,031.

A day earlier 735 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.22%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 164,293 over the past day, reaching 12,657,025.

A day earlier some 127,494 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 80.8% of the total number of those infected.


